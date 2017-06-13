Elon Musk is the 'Most Important' Person on Twitter

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Louisville EMS issues warning about synthetic drug 'Serenity'
-
Grandmother fights would-be kidnapper
-
Body of missing teen found in Hardin Co.
-
Man shot and killed overnight in Fern Creek
-
LMPD searching for suspects after robberies near Smyrna Parkway
-
Historic carriage houses give up their secrets
-
Man accused of killing three-month-old appears in court
-
What happened at Wyandotte Park?
-
Family members say thank you after signs looking 7-year-old's killer
-
Suspect arrested on Second st. bridge
More Stories
-
London police: At least 6 dead as blaze ravages…Jun 14, 2017, 5:52 a.m.
-
KFC sandwich headed to outer spaceJun 14, 2017, 6:34 a.m.
-
WATCH: 11-year-old girl lifts 150 pounds and you can too!Jun 13, 2017, 2:01 p.m.