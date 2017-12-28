Elizabethtown Police warn about scam linked to their department

Elizabethtown Police Department

Elizabethtown, Ky. (WHAS11) - Officials at the Elizabethtown Police Department are warning residents of a possible scam that is linked back to their department.

According to officers, they received a report that someone is calling residents claiming to be with the EPD and asking for $15 donations. Officials emphasize it is not their department, or anyone associated with their department.

Officers said a good rule of thumb is to never make payments or donations over the phone unless you have initiated the call to a trusted number. They also warn that scammers can easily duplicate any phone number that shows up on a caller ID.

