WKU advises faculty, students from countries on banned list not to travel

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WHAS11) – WKU is advising 22 students and two faculty members to not travel outside the United States while President Donald Trump’s ban is in place.

The students and faculty are all from the seven countries named in the president’s Executive Order banning entry into the U.S.

WKU says they are not aware of any faculty or students that are currently overseas or are being prevented from re-entering the country.

“Our international students are important members of the University family,” said WKU President Gary A. Ransdell. “We are working to fully understand all the variables in play, but it is important that our international students feel safe and know that they are welcome here. We will work to ensure that each of them stays on track to graduate.”

WKU said they are staying in touch with each individual to provide support and help. The university says it is committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all.





