UofL inspiring young people to become teachers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The University of Louisville is working to inspire more Kentucky high school students to become teachers.

UofL’s College of Education and Human Development is kicking off a pilot program that will allow high school students, who are interested in teaching, to earn college credit before graduation.



University officials say it will be teacher education-focused curriculum that will give the kids the kick-start to college needed to keep their interest and inspiration going while in college.

This will be available in Jefferson, Bullitt, and Gallatin counties. Three other Kentucky universities are also taking part in the pilot program—Murray State, Northern Kentucky, and Kentucky State.

