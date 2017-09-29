UofL gets $13.8M grant to study stem cells

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A new study at the University of Louisville could change the way doctors treat heart disease.

The National Institutes of Health has given the university $13.8 million grant to study a new type of adult cardiac stem cell.

Conventional treatments for heart failure consist of surgery or medications but this study will look at how to repair the heart itself and more.

“They will be using a newly discovered type of adult cardiac stem cells the idea being this may not just help repair the problem, it may actually lead to a cure.” Dr. Greg Postel, UofL’s interim president, said.

The grant is a continuation of a Program Project Grant the study team was originally awarded in 2005.

