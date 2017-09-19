UK design college expands to Louisville with new studio

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The University of Kentucky has picked Louisville as the site for its College of Design's first satellite studio.



UK officials say the studio in the Portland neighborhood of western Louisville will give School of Architecture students some valuable experience in a targeted yet underdeveloped community.



The architecture studio is the result of a partnership among the city of Louisville, the Portland Investment Initiative and UK's College of Design.



Studio space is being provided in the Portland neighborhood. UK officials say a kick-off event is planned later in the month.



UK officials say the plan is to spread the initiative to other cities with a need for community transformations. They say the college's other programs will be part of those efforts.

© 2017 Associated Press