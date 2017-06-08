WHAS
Close

Tuition increases at UK for 2017-2018 school year

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:33 PM. EDT June 08, 2017

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) – The University of Kentucky’s tuition is increasing for the 2017-2018 school year.

Tuition will go up four percent for in-state students and six and a half percent for out-of-state students.      

The UK Board of Trustees approved the increase earlier this week.            

The budget also includes a salary increase for the school's faculty and staff.             

The board will vote on the rest of that proposal next week.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories