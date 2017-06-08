Tuition increases at UK for 2017-2018 school year

University of Kentucky (Photo: Lyons, Mary, Custom)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) – The University of Kentucky’s tuition is increasing for the 2017-2018 school year.



Tuition will go up four percent for in-state students and six and a half percent for out-of-state students.

The UK Board of Trustees approved the increase earlier this week.

The budget also includes a salary increase for the school's faculty and staff.

The board will vote on the rest of that proposal next week.

