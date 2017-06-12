Tuition increase approved for KCTCS students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Students in Kentucky’s Community and Technical College System will soon be paying a little more in tuition.

Regents for the system, which include Jefferson Community Technical College, have approved a $6 per credit hour increase which totals $108 annually for students taking 18 credit hours per year.

The Board of Regents also approved an increase for out-of-state students.

With the tuition increase, the board also approved a three percent raise for staff.

