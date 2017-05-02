Top candidate for JCPS interim superintendent offered Birmingham job

Lisa Herring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The top candidate to be the interim leader of Jefferson County Public Schools was offered a superintendent’s job in Birmingham, Alabama on Tuesday. If she accepts, she would leave Louisville after only 8 months.

Lisa Herring is currently the chief academic officer at the district coming to the city from Charleston, South Carolina.

The Birmingham City School System offered her the top job at a salary of $202,000 annually. She makes $167,000 at JCPS.

Herring has also been interviewed for the job as interim JCPS superintendent.

During the JCPS Board meeting, the board did not name an interim.

Dr. Donna Hargens has resigned from the job and leaves July 1.

© 2017 WHAS-TV