Suit: JCPS student twice sexually assaulted girl

Gavel (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

(USA TODAY NETWORK) -- A new lawsuit is alleging a Whitney Young Elementary School student sexually assaulted a 5-year-old classmate twice in 2016 during the school day.

The suit claims the girl was digitally penetrated in January 2016, after which her mother told school administrators of the assault.

She was told that her daughter wasn't the first girl to be sexually assaulted by the boy and that an adult would stay with the child in the future to prevent another incident at the school located at 3526 W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard, the suit claims.

But the following month, according to the suit brought by the girl's mother, the boy again assaulted the young girl.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Jefferson Circuit Court, presents only one side of a case.

The plaintiff, represented by Louisville attorney A. Nicholas Naiser, alleges Jefferson County Public Schools employees didn't adequately supervise the youth, leading to the assault and physical, mental and emotional distress.

JCPS Superintendant Donna Hargens is named as a defendant in the suit, along with Whitney Young employees – at the time of the alleged assault – Mary Minyard, Faith Ashton, Carolyn Fassio, Jahi Peake, Laurie Workman, Allen Baker and the late Bessie Wadlington.

School district spokeswoman Jennifer Brislin said the district doesn't comment on pending litigation.

The suit seeks monetary damages, payment of medical expenses and a jury trial.