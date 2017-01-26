A parchment diploma scroll, rolled up with red ribbon on wooden backgroung (Photo: Taweepat, Taweepat)

(THE COURIER_JOURNAL) -- Kentucky placed in the bottom five in a ranking of 2017's most and least educated states, according to a national study released Tuesday.

To compile the rankings, personal finance website WalletHub analyzed educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races. Kentucky was ranked 46th overall in both education and in annual median household income.

Kentucky was also among the states with the lowest percentage of associate's degree holders or college experienced adults and the lowest percentage of bachelor's degree holders, ranking 47th in both categories.

One interesting note — the Bluegrass State ranked 5th in lowest racial gap in educational attainment, meaning Kentucky has one of the smallest differences between the percentage of black bachelor’s degree holders and the percentage of their white counterparts. Kentucky was the only Southern state in the top five in this category.

Ohio, ranked 34th overall, topped 38th-ranked Indiana by four spots.

Massachusetts was deemed the most educated state and also had the highest share of bachelor's degree holders aged 25 and older, as well as the highest percentage of people over age 25 with a graduate or professional degree.

