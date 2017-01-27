Students chat politics with class halfway around the world (photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It's not every day you go to school and get to travel halfway across the world, but a class at Meyzeek Middle School can now check that off the list. The eighth graders chatted with students in France without even having to leave the building thanks to a video conference Friday morning. Their conversation focused on the election and President Trump, and brought with it all sorts of thoughts and opinions.

“For kids this age or really anybody, it seems kind of pointless just to discuss the past without tying it to the future,” social studies teacher Tim Chapman said. “Anytime you can bring real world activities, people from the other side of the globe especially, but anywhere else outside the school, it just gives it more meaning and more of a learning opportunity, the teachable moment kind of thing.”

Half of the group in the conference call at Meyzeek Middle School take French, the others got their first taste Friday. Much of the conversation happened in English, but the exposure to both cultures came through loud and clear.

Thanks to teachers and technology, these students got to ask and answer questions about the election and the country's newest leader. Some stuck to serious while others blended in a bit of humor

“Since it’s Superhero Day, I dressed up as Superman, and a bunch of them really liked my costume so it was really fun,” eighth grader Ian Mayer said.

“I was surprised to hear that they had a parallel in France of Trump. They literally said that. They essentially said that one of the people running for the presidential election is essentially just like Trump. So, it seems that other politicians are also following suit in Trump and running the way that Trump does politics,” eighth grader Sarvesh Babu said.

“Kids are kids, and no matter where they are, you can kind of see similar characteristics with kids of this age,” Chapman said.

No matter the political differences these students may have, it’s clear their conversation can teach the rest of the world a very important message.

“I believe that everyone should, we as a country should stand united, no matter who our president is and help him lead,” Babu said.

