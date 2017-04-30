WHAS
Still no interim superintendent appointed for JCPS

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 7:25 PM. EDT April 30, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – JCPS has not reached a decision on who will be the interim superintendent, replacing Dr. Donna Hargens.

Board Chairman Chris Brady said a special meeting was held this Sunday to accommodate the board members' busy schedules but similar sessions are expected later this week.

