Some Indiana colleges drop standardized test requirement

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana education officials say students are still encouraged to take standardized tests even though some state colleges no longer require such test scores on applications.



The Indianapolis Star reports that nine higher education institutions in the state no longer require ACT or SAT test scores for admission.



Hanover College in Southern Indiana recently announced the change for the 2018-19 school year. Jon Riester is the college's vice president for enrollment management. He says the tests may have a socioeconomic bias.



But school districts aren't making changes to their curriculum yet.



Mary Lange is a spokesman for the Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township Schools. She says the district may consider making changes if a more significant number of Indiana colleges drop the requirement.



