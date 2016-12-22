JCPS staffer suspended after pouring soda on student

Jefferson County Public Schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - An instructional assistant at a Louisville school has been suspended for allegedly dumping a can of soda over a non-verbal special-needs student.

The Courier-Journal reports Rebecca Pevlor, a special-needs instructional assistant at Churchill Park School, has been suspended indefinitely without pay since August after staff members said Pevlor poured soda over a student in response to the student drinking Pevlor's soda.

Witnesses also said Pevlor dumped a different student onto the floor because he'd sat in Pevlor's seat.

Jefferson County Public Schools officials have investigated both incidents and have recommended that Pevlor be terminated.

Pevlor allegedly said soda spilled on the student when Pevlor tried to pull the soda from the student's hand. She said the other student chose to fall on the floor when she pulled on his chair.



