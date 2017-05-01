Report examines law violations in Kentucky schools

(Photo: Thinkstock / Getty Images, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A new report released Monday shows more than 6,000 students committed law violations at Kentucky public schools during the last school year.

While the number may seem large, it’s actually less than one percent of the 655,475 student population.

According to the report from the Kentucky Center for School Safety, marijuana use and possession is the number one violation, accounting for more than 26 percent of all violations.

On the other hand, alcohol use and possession have fallen more than 20 percent from the previous report.

To view the entire report, click here.

