Registration opens for Camp Ready4K

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Jefferson County Public School officials are reaching out to parents who are looking to get their children ready for kindergarten.
Officials said registration is now open for Camp Ready4K, a camp that helps incoming kindergarten students the summer before school is in session.
The students will be coached through the process with early childhood instructors for 6-hours a day during the week for four weeks.
Officials said the free camp, students will receive free breakfast, lunch and transportation.
Camp Ready4K begins July 5 through July 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The deadline for families to register for the programs is May 12.
Here are the locations where you can apply:
Dawson Orman Early Childhood
900 S. Floyd Street
McFerran Early Childhood Center
1900 S. 7th Street
DuValle Education Center
3610 Bohne Avenue
Jarger Education Center
502 Wood Road
