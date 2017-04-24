Registration opens for Camp Ready4K

(Photo: Thinkstock / Getty Images, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Jefferson County Public School officials are reaching out to parents who are looking to get their children ready for kindergarten.

Officials said registration is now open for Camp Ready4K, a camp that helps incoming kindergarten students the summer before school is in session.

The students will be coached through the process with early childhood instructors for 6-hours a day during the week for four weeks.

Officials said the free camp, students will receive free breakfast, lunch and transportation.

Camp Ready4K begins July 5 through July 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The deadline for families to register for the programs is May 12.

Here are the locations where you can apply:

Dawson Orman Early Childhood

900 S. Floyd Street

McFerran Early Childhood Center

1900 S. 7th Street

DuValle Education Center

3610 Bohne Avenue

Jarger Education Center

502 Wood Road

