Pro-public school advocate: Charters schools segregate school system

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – School choice is one of many hot button issues around the country and even here in the state.

Two bills have been proposed by Kentucky lawmakers – one that could create charter schools and another that would establish tuition tax credits for families to put toward non-public schools.

Advocates of the legislation filled the Capitol building Friday to show their support for school choice.

“Making this idea a reality in Kentucky would help underprivileged families whose parents want to send their children to private schools and this legislation would also help children with disabilities who see a non-public school alternative,” Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Ky., said.

The Frankfort rally had hundreds of supporters. These pro-charter school advocates believe school choice is the best choice to help improve education.

However, not everyone is in favor of school choice.

Many public school advocates believe charter schools only segregate the school system.

Groups like Save Our Schools KY Coalition said the creation of charters will take money away from public schools and worsen pre-existing issues.

Because of this, they are urging people to be pro-public schools.

“It does take money out of our already over-burdened public schools. We should be investing more heavily in our public schools and doing what we need to do to fix the challenges that exist in our schools, not create more bureaucracy and more government. To me, charter schools is more government involvement and overreach,” Gay Adelmann, a public school advocate, said.

The bills are expected to receive hearing when the General Assembly returns on Feb. 7.

(© 2017 WHAS)