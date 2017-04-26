Parents of JCPS student assaulted in bathroom speak out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--The parents of a JCPS 6th grader say they are filing a lawsuit after they say their daughter was violently assaulted in a school bathroom.

“To see the look in her eyes, the fear that she has, I don't wish that upon anybody,” said Shawn King, the 6th-grade girl’s father.

Shawn and Hollie King’s 12-year-old daughter goes to Crosby Middle School. They say she was attacked because she sat in another student's seat. The incident was captured on cell phone video.

“I can't watch it again, I don't think any man can watch his daughter get severely beaten like that,” said Shawn King.

The Kings say the assault happened on Friday, April 14 but their daughter never said a word.

“She was fearful for her life because her assailant had made a comment saying if you go and tell anybody I will do worse to you,” said Hollie King.

The Kings say It wasn't until the following Monday the assistant principal of Crosby called to tell them about the altercation. They didn't see the video, taken by another student watching the assault, until Wednesday.

“It was at that point we realized how devastating it was and how malicious the attack was,” said Shawn King.

Attorney Ted Gordon says he plans to file an amended complaint, adding the Kings to an existing lawsuit with seven other Crosby Middle families complaining of violence in the school.

“There are no consequences, there's no discipline of any kind, the students have taken over the school, this young lady had no fear of any kind to beat up another person,” said Gordon.

The King's 6th grader is recovering physically, her parents say she's in a sling with a separated shoulder and lumps on the back of her head. But it's the emotional damage they worry will take much longer to heal.

“Our daughter is frightened to even leave a classroom,” said Hollie King.

The Kings say their daughter is back in school but only because her attacker is not. They say they aren't sure exactly what the punishment was but they believe it was some sort of suspension.

Gordon says he plans to file the amended complaint May.3.



