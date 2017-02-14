Parent of student cited in JCPS Review speaks out

Brennan Long

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Kentucky Department of Education has been reviewing Jefferson County Public Schools, looking into their use of restraints and improper reporting of incidents. One of the cases mentioned in the report is that of Brennan Long.



“There was one near-fatality, that was my son Brennon,” Brennan’s father, Brian said.

Long says his autistic son Brennan was given excessive force by an employee at the Binet school in 2014. Long said the force broke both of Brennan’s legs. After a JCPS review, a spokesperson told us they couldn't prove Brennan was improperly restrained. His father disagrees.



“He was improperly restrained, physically assaulted and both of his femurs were literally broken in two,” Long said.



Long said the report by the Kentucky Department Education points to issues he's been speaking out about.



The state found 22 "significant deficiencies,” 16 of them related to restraints and seclusion of students. The report also found 32 schools in the district have *no appropriately trained staff* to handle restraint situations.



The Jefferson County Teacher Association President told WHAS 11 News the report validates concerns they've been expressing with JCPS Administration.



“We'd like to see the Department of Education work with the district, with teachers, the parents and shine a light on what's really going on so that we can get to a better place for the kids,” JCTA President Brent McKim said.



Superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens said the audit results do not include some of the changes the district has already made, including a new system of reporting physical restraints and seclusion of students to the state.



“Just at our last board meeting, the independent auditor reported to our board of education that the district had made significant strides regarding reporting and its appropriate use,” she explained.



Long worries that if there isn't more change, it's the students who will suffer.



“I believe we are going to have a fatal injury from a restraint or seclusion in a Jefferson County Public School. To continue to do the same things we've always done, and to not address these issues will only yield the same results” Long said.



There will be another review of the district. If the state doesn't feel there's enough improvement they could potentially take over the district.

