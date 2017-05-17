Over 12,000 books collected for students at Rutherford (Photo: WHAS11 Staff)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Thanks to the generosity of Kentuckiana, students at Rutherford Elementary in Louisville will have books to read this summer,

WHAS11 put out a call for books in January. The school originally hoped to collect 5,000 books for children, but the final figure was over 12,000

According to teachers, each student will receive at last 10 books to take home this summer.

