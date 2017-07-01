Outgoing JCPS Superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens leaves final message

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Outgoing Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens has left one final message to staff and students via social media on Saturday as she passes the baton to interim superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio.

In a post written via Twitter Dr. Hargens writes:

Dear JCPS Team,

It has been an honor to work with you for the past six years to serve the 101,000 youngest citizens of Louisville.

There are two kinds of employees – those who interact directly with students and those who support those who interact directly with students.

Each group is essential to moving a district forward. I am proud of your work and progress.

I wish you and the students of JCPS all the best!

Sincerely,

Donna