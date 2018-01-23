Organization aimed at keeping kids in school opens new facility

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) – A new program aimed at keeping kids in school now has a new home in Clark County.

The organization “Communities in Schools” or CIS cut the ribbon on their new facility today.

“When we started as an organization in 2002, we were serving three schools and now we’re serving 20. A lot more staff, a lot more things to coordinated. We work with all three Clark County school districts in coordination with them,” Julie Moorman, executive director, said.

CIS says they’re always in need of volunteers, especially with their 3,2,1 Read program, which provides tutors with children struggling to read.

