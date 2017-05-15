New education standards would require cursive

School classroom, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Some big changes are coming to K through classrooms in the Bluegrass.

The Kentucky Department of Education is moving ahead with a review and revision process for academic standards in English, language arts, and math.

That would include a new requirement that students learn to read and write cursive.

By law, the standards must be reviewed every six years.

To see the full draft standards click here.

