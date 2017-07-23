Neighborhood Place to host several back to school events

back-to-school-supplies.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The first day of classes for Jefferson County Public Schools is just a few weeks away and a local organization is offering events to help local kids and families prepare for the upcoming year.

The Neighborhood Place is partnering with various community organizations for back to school events.

Officials say the events will offer free school supplies, while they last, and a range other services.

July 27, Back to School Festival at Valley High School, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Located at 10200 Dixie Highway. For more information call 363-1483. This annual event is open to families with children in kindergarten through high school. School supplies and backpacks will be provided while supplies last to families that participate in three, ten-minute ‘mini-trainings’. Over twenty presenters and more than forty vendors will be at the event plus mascots and lots of hands on fun to help everyone “Unlock Your Superhero Powers”. Sponsored by South Jefferson Neighborhood Place, Cane Run Neighborhood Place, Louisville Metro Department of Resilience and Community Services, South Jefferson Community Partnership, Drug-Free Communities Grant, area JCPS schools, Kidz Club, Kosair Charities, Fairdale Christian Church, Fairdale First Baptist Church and Valley View Church.

Aug. 3, Back To School Festival at the Academy at Shawnee, 1 – 4 p.m.

Located at 4018 West Market St. For more information call 485-7230. This annual event is open to families with children in kindergarten through high school. School supplies and backpacks will be provided while supplies last. JCPS Family Youth Resource Center Coordinators will complete CAP referrals for families needing clothing and uniform assistance. This event is sponsored in collaboration with the ESL Newcomer Academy, The Kidz Club, Service for Peace, Jefferson County Public Schools Family Youth Service Centers, KentuckyOne Health, Northwest Neighborhood Place and Louisville Metro Department of Resilience and Community Services.

August 4, Back to School Festival at Cochran Elementary School, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Located at 500 West Gaulbert Ave. For more information call 634-6050. This annual event is open to families with children in kindergarten through high school. School supplies and backpacks will be provided while supplies last to families that visit at least 10 vendor booths. The Smile Academy of Kentucky will provide cleanings, fluoride treatments, and sealants for children 2-18 years of age. Walgreens will be administering flu shots for children 9 years and older and limited immunizations for children 14 and over. Also Quality Care for Kids will provide on-site vision and hearing exams. Sponsored by Bridges of Hope, Neighborhood Place, Louisville Metro Department of Resilience and Community Services, JCPS, and Bridges of Hope Community Council.

Aug 5, Back to School Event at Meyzeek Middle School, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Located at 828 S. Jackson St. Call 574-6638 for more information. Open to students kindergarten through high school. Free backpacks with essential school supplies for the coming year will be distributed while supplies last. Your child must be present to receive school supplies. Smile Academy will provide free dental screenings. Many other local community venders and agencies will be in the gym to provide information for families. Families may complete a CAP referral during the event as well for clothing and uniform assistance. Sponsored by Charmoli Center Neighborhood Place, Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services and area JCPS schools.

August 5, Back to School Distribution at Southwick Community Center, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Located at 3621 Southern Ave. Call 485-6710 for more information. The annual event is open to families with children in kindergarten through high school. JCPS Family Youth Resource Center Coordinators will complete CAP referrals for families needing clothing and uniform assistance. School supplies will be distributed (while supplies last) and other helpful resources will be available. Sponsored in part by Ujima Neighborhood Place and Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services, JCPS’ Family Youth Service Centers and several community collaborative partners.

Aug. 10, Back to School Festival at Olmsted Academy North, 1 – 7 p.m.

Located at 4530 Bellevue Ave. Call 313-4089 for more information. Open to all students in grades Kindergarten through high school. Free backpacks, school supplies and health and hygiene products will be provided while supplies last. Educational and community resources will be available to help offer a strong start to the new school year. The festival will also include vision and hearing screenings, blood pressure and diabetes checks, clothing assistance referrals and more. Lunch will be provided for children and adults. Sponsored by South Central Neighborhood Place, Diamond Cluster MC, Olmsted Academy North and South YSC, Kenwood Elementary FRC, Hazelwood Elementary FRC, Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services, and Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.

Aug 12, Back to School Festival at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Located at 1501 Rangeland Rd. Call 313-4498 or 313-4700 for more information. This annual event is open to families with children in kindergarten through high school. Free backpacks and grade-appropriate school supplies (while supplies last) will be provided. Free lunches will be served to kids by JCPS Nutrition Services. Your child must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. A Community Resource Fair will include diabetes and blood pressure checks, YMCA program, voter registration, library services and lots of fun and music. Event sponsored in part by First Neighborhood Place, area JCPS schools, and Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services.

