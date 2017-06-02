NAFC superintendent candidate for new job

Superintendent Bruce Hibbard NAFC

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) -- A Southern Indiana school superintendent may be leaving the position to work in Indianapolis.



Superintendent Bruce Hibbard has been with the New Albany-Floyd County School Corporation for nearly seven years.

School officials with Franklin Township, near Indianapolis, confirm the district offered Hibbard a the superintendent position this week.

The school board will be voting on the contract on June 13.

© 2017 WHAS-TV