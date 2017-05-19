N. Hardin High School graduation moved due to rain

HARDIN CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- A note for those celebrating graduations from a high school in Hardin County.

School officials said the North Hardin High School graduation ceremony, which was originally supposed to be at the Ray Story Stadium, will now be held at Central Hardin High School.

Administrators said they made the move because of rain chances for Friday night.

That ceremony is set to begin at 7 p.m.





