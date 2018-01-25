Local program helping to close the achievement gap

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Closing the achievement gap between students in poverty and those that are not is one of the biggest concerns in education.

Now, JCPS school officials say one program ( R.A.P Reaching Academic Potential grant) may have the solution and they have the numbers to prove it.

For these students at Gilmore Lane Elementary, they are feeling special. A new program is helping all their talents shine.

With a little encouragement and a shift in focus teachers at Gilmore Lane Elementary and 4 other schools in Jefferson County are seeing something others thought was impossible.

Schools like Gilmore Lane, where almost 85 percent of the population is on free and reduced lunch, are seeing several students in many grade levels identified as advanced.

Prior to this new program, they had 2 or 3 students in the whole school.

This is the final year of a grant that helped train teacher to recognize talented students.

Things like family struggles and issues outside the classroom had been addressed first and now the shift is going back to academics.

Smart is the new cool just ask the young students who are eager to learn even more.



