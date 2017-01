(Photo: Williams, Bethanni)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Louisville Metro Police are set to make a group of kids a bit happier!

LMPD's Fight Crime: Invest in Kids book drive was able to collect over 2,300 books.

Those books will be handed out Jan.25 at Portland Elementary school.

LMPD will be broadcasting that book handout on their Facebook live feed at 9 a.m.

