Lawsuit filed over JCPS head-slam incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A woman whose head was slammed onto a table by a Jefferson County Public Schools security monitor when she was a student in 2015 has filed a lawsuit over the incident.

The student, who is identified in the lawsuit as Amari Walker, was enrolled at the alternative school Breckinridge Metropolitan High in September 2015. She is suing the Jefferson County Board of Education, security monitor Kevin Watson and Breckinridge principal Stuart "Butch" Cripe in Jefferson County Circuit Court.

It is unclear whether Walker is currently a JCPS student.

Our news partner, The Courier-Journal, previously reported on a JCPS investigation that found that a girl suffered a head injury after being slammed onto a table by Watson, who said at the time that he was attempting an Aikido-style restraint.

When the girl tried to get up, Watson pushed her head against the table and asked her, "How do you like that?" according to the JCPS investigator's report of the September 2015 incident.

Walker's lawsuit tells a similar tale, saying that "Watson repeatedly slammed Walker's head down onto the table in front of her" and that Watson "continued to hold Walker's head down onto the table, directly onto her lacerated head wound."

The lawsuit also said that Watson yelled at Walker during the encounter, "stating, 'How do you like that?' and 'Who's tough now?' "

Watson still works at Breckinridge Metro. He initially received a written reprimand over the incident.

In September 2016, JCPS pulled Watson from the school as it took another look at the investigation following questions from the CJ. But in October, the district placed him back at his post, saying it had "no choice" but to close the review since Watson had already received the written reprimand over the incident.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, said that "JCPS failed to make any appropriate response to the substantiated pattern of dangerous behavior and use of excessive force by Watson," calling JCPS' response "sham discipline."

The lawsuit, which was filed on Walker's behalf by attorneys A. Pete Lay and Thomas Clay, asks for unspecified compensatory, general and punitive damages.

JCPS spokeswoman Jennifer Brislin said the district does not comment on pending litigation.

The CJ first detailed past JCPS investigations into Kevin Watson in September in stories about the use of Aikido Control Training as a technique to restrain students at some JCPS campuses.

According to district documents, Watson said Walker had been disruptive and combative and that he tried to de-escalate the situation but Walker got more aggressive and balled her fist and lunged at a teacher.

According to JCPS documentation, Watson said he tried to restrain Walker using an Aikido move. He told investigators that she ducked under the table in an attempt to get away from him, saying that she struck her head on the corner of the table while she was ducking - a claim directly contradicted by another security worker and three students who witnessed the incident and were interviewed by a JCPS investigator.

Watson and Cripe are also named defendants in a separate lawsuit filed in late October by a former Breckinridge Metro student who is alleging that Watson broke his collarbone during a May 2015 restraint.

JCPS had also previously investigated that incident.

According to documents in that incident, Watson said the boy, when confronted in the hallway, tried to physically push past Watson and that Watson responded with a "low swing movement as learned in Aikido training," taking the student to the ground and restraining him there.

The student complained of an injured shoulder and witnesses said he was crying and was given an ice pack. The JCPS investigator later said a subsequent medical report showed that the boy had a broken clavicle, or collarbone, which "could have occurred as a result of the physical altercation and/or intervention demonstrated by Kevin Watson," although the district did not make a conclusive finding that the student's collarbone was injured as a result of the incident.