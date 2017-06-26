Ky. State University gets grant to help with STEM education

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A new grant will allow Kentucky State University in Frankfort, to work with state high schools on science, technology, engineering, and math education.

The university says the grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture totals just over $147,000 over three years.

KSU says it will use the money to offer short lectures and hands-on demonstrations to participating high school students.

The goal is to deepen students understanding of the STEM fields.

So far, KSU is committed to working with seven high schools including Trinity here in Louisville, and Carroll County High School.

