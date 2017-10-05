KSU president calls for forensic audit

Kentucky State University (Photo: WHAS11)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The president of Kentucky State University has asked for a forensic audit. KSU President Christopher Brown made the request to ensure the university has "a clear baseline for improved efficiency."



A forensic audit, like the one done for the University of Louisville Foundation, is typically used to detect fraud.

Brown has requested the audit span five years from July 1, 2012, through June 30, 2017.

