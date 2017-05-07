KPrep testing begins Monday for JCPS students

Student working in classroom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – State testing begins Monday for Jefferson County Public School students.

Students in grades Kindergarten through 8th along with 10th and 11th graders are scheduled to begin the state mandated K-Prep exams.

Those test scores can factor into a number of different decisions about your child – like the classes they are assigned to or admissions decisions about magnet programs.

Scores also affect a school’s rating.

Here are some tips to help your student during test week:

1. Get a good night’s sleep (be in bed by 9 p.m.)

2. Have a hearty breakfast (muffin, banana, oatmeal, glass of milk/juice)

3. Pack their favorite snack

4. Leave an encouraging note

5. Go over test taking strategies they've learned

6. Let them know this is the last test of the year and to give it their all

