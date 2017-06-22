Kindergarten Countdown: Get your child ready for school

Learning numbers on a blackboard (Photo: Berezko)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Metro United Way, JCPS, the Louisville Free Public Library and other groups are teaming up for "Kindergarten Countdown" to help get your child ready to enter kindergarten.

All children turning five before August 1 are eligible to join.

Just pick up a free t-shirt at any Louisville Free Public Library and wear that shirt to participate in events throughout the summer.

Those events include trips to the Louisville Zoo, Kentucky Derby Museum, and the Kentucky Science Center.

Below is a checklist to help you make sure your child is ready:

Checklist for Starting K 5.25.17 (1) on Scribd

