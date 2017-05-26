Kentucky scholarship covers tuition for high-demand fields

Man studying (ThinkStock) (Photo: Ingram Publishing)

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) -- The state of Kentucky has created a new scholarship for its residents to fill skilled jobs in high demand.



The News-Enterprise reports that Education and Workforce Development Cabinet Secretary Hal Heiner announced the Work Ready Scholarship on Wednesday for qualifying residents entering programs in advanced manufacturing, business and technology, construction trades, health care, and transportation and logistics.



Heiner says the scholarship is designed to prevent the narrowing of the middle class and funnel people into high-wage industries with jobs that need to be filled.



Gov. Matt Bevin says the scholarship provides tuition-free training for up to 32 credit hours at participating institutions. There is no age or income limit, but residents must have obtained a high school diploma or GED and not have earned an associate degree or higher.

