Kelly Henrion to head West End School in June

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The West End School celebrating new leadership today-- as the announced Kelly Wright Henrion as their new head of school.

Henrion brings almost two decades of experience with her to the private college preparatory school for young men.

Robert Blair, has served as the current head of school since 2005 when he and his wife co-founded the school. Blair had been running Kentucky Country Day and came up with the idea of the West End School.

After he announced his plans to retire this summer, they chose Henrion as a predecessor.

The Louisville native told WHAS11 News she's excited to help guide the school

“This opportunity means so much to me. It means the opportunity to do the work that I love in the city that I call home. It means giving back to the community that gave me so many opportunities to young children and young men that are just so deserving,” Blair said.



Kelly Henrion attended and graduated from St. Francis High School in Louisville.



She has previously worked with Teach for America and the Knowledge is power program.

Henrion will officially start as the new head of school after Blair retires this June.

© 2017 WHAS-TV