Jeffersonville to get new elementary school, close two downtown schools

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) – Two Jeffersonville schools will still be open for a little longer after Greater Clark County Schools announced their plans to construct a new school on Tuesday, June 20.

The board is planning on constructing a new school to accommodate the students that attend Maple and Spring Hill elementary schools. The now school will be located in downtown Jeffersonville.

The plan is to have the schools remain open until the construction for the new school is complete. Once the new school opens, Maple and Spring Hill will close.

GCCS says they hope to have the new school ready for the 2019-2020 school year.

Superintendent Andrew Melin said they can’t justify two small elementary schools with only 200 students.

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore says the two schools will close no matter what, even if a petition is created.

