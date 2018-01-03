JCPS West Louisville satellite office opens

(Photo: Williams, Bethanni)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A new Jefferson County Public Schools satellite office is set to open in West Louisville.

The new office is located inside the California Community Center on West Saint Catherine Street.

It will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

JCPS says the new office will allow the district to better serve families and students living in the area.

© 2018 WHAS-TV