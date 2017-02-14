JCPS to undergo comprehensive audit due to restraint, seclusion reporting

Jefferson County Public Schools

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Jefferson County Public Schools system was notified by Kentucky's Commissioner of Education Stephen L. Pruitt it will be undergoing a comprehensive audit over the next few months.

The audit will be conducted by the Kentucky Department of Education. The audit is being conducted due to reviews that took place in July 2016 and September 2016. The reviews found significant deficiencies in how JCPS reported physical restraints and seclusion.

KDE says the audit will take a look at the entire school district and not the leadership of one person. Pruitt said, in the letter, the audit will look for any systems and processes that are broken and highlight the best practices of the school district.

The following is Pruitt's letter to Superintendent Donna Hargens:

JCPS Audit Final 2-14-17_word on Scribd

