JCPS takes registration to the streets next week

Jefferson County Public Schools

(WHAS11) -- The Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) Mobile Registration Bus will hit the road Monday, July 17, to help students and their families register for the upcoming school year.

The bus, which is equipped with laptops and Internet access, will make its first of 16 stops over the next four weeks on Monday from 4 – 6 p.m. at Coleridge-Taylor Montessori Elementary (1115 W. Chestnut Street). All incoming kindergartners, students who are new to JCPS and students who have had a change of address should register. Parents or guardians should bring a photo ID and any one of the following: utility bill, lease, house contract, paycheck stub or government-issued check.

Families can also register using the JCPS website or the JCPS registration site located at 4309 Bishop Lane. Additionally, parents who have questions regarding school registration may call the JCPS Parent Assistance Center at 485-6250.

A complete list of JCPS Mobile Registration Bus stops is available below and online here. The 2017-18 school year begins on August 16.

JCPS Mobile Registration Bus Schedule

Monday, July 17, 4 – 6 p.m.

Coleridge-Taylor Montessori Elementary, 1115 W. Chestnut Street

Tuesday, July 18, 4 – 6 p.m.

Foster Traditional Academy, 1401 S. 41st Street

Wednesday, July 19, 4 – 6 p.m.

Parent Assistance Center (LAM Building), 4309 Bishop Lane

Thursday, July 20, 4 – 6 p.m.

Mill Creek Elementary, 3816 Dixie Highway

Monday, July 24, 4 – 6 p.m.

Coleridge-Taylor Montessori Elementary, 1115 W. Chestnut Street

Tuesday, July 25, 4 – 6 p.m.

Foster Traditional Academy, 1401 S. 41st Street

Wednesday, July 26, 4 – 6 p.m.

Parent Assistance Center (LAM Building), 4309 Bishop Lane

Thursday, July 27, 4 – 6 p.m.

Mill Creek Elementary, 3816 Dixie Highway

Monday, July 31, 4 – 6 p.m.

Coleridge-Taylor Montessori Elementary, 1115 W. Chestnut Street

Tuesday, August 1, 5 – 8 p.m. (National Night Out)

Wyandotte Park, 1104 Beecher Street

Wednesday, August 2, 4 – 6 p.m.

Parent Assistance Center (LAM Building), 4309 Bishop Lane

Thursday, August 3, 4 – 6 p.m.

Mill Creek Elementary, 3816 Dixie Highway

Monday, August 7, 4 – 6 p.m.

Coleridge-Taylor Montessori Elementary, 1115 W. Chestnut Street

Tuesday, August 8, 4 – 6 p.m.

Foster Traditional Academy, 1401 S. 41st Street

Wednesday, August 9, 4 – 6 p.m.

Parent Assistance Center (LAM Building), 4309 Bishop Lane

Thursday, August 10, 4 – 6 p.m.

Mill Creek Elementary, 3816 Dixie Highway

