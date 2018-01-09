JCPS superintendent search narrowed to 2 applicants

JCPS sup. finalists (Photo: provided)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The next superintendent for Jefferson County Public Schools will

be one of two men--familiar names to parents and students.



They are acting superintendent Doctor Marty Pollio and current Chief Operations Officer Doctor Mike Raisor.



The superintendent screening committee narrowed the initial nine applicants to two.



A number of community forums will be scheduled throughout the district in the next month and a half so you can get to know the two finalists.



The board will make a final decision by March 1.

© 2018 WHAS-TV