JCPS student claims assault at Crosby Middle School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--There are more claims of assault and bullying at a Jefferson County middle school.

A 7th grader at Crosby Middle School tells WHAS she was assaulted three times this school year, one she claims was sexual assault, the other two physical and the most recent

In a cell phone video captured, the 7th grader called H.K. in the case, is attacked by another student at Crosby.

She says it was during gym class and the P.E. teacher broke up the altercation.

But this wasn't the first time H.K. has been attacked in school.

She says earlier in the year she was assaulted over an assigned seat and also sexually assaulted by a male student.

Her parents, the Hudsons, are both frustrated and outraged saying the Crosby staff, as well as district administrators, did nothing when they reported the incidents and now they're working with attorney Ted Gordon to add their case to an existing federal lawsuit against JCPS.

The Hudsons say their daughter was physically hurt during the incidents and they took her to get medical help but also emotionally injured and humiliated.

The suit is expected to be filed next week again adding on to an existing suit with other Crosby families.

WHAS 11 has reached out to JCPS for comment in the past about these cases but representatives from the district tell us they cannot comment on pending investigations and litigation.

