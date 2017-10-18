JCPS schools not serving milk

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images) (Photo: Tim Boyle, 2006 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--If you have a student in a JCPS school, you may want to pack something extra in your student's lunch bags.

According to a notice by JCPS sent out to families on Tuesday, schools may not be able to serve milk to students for the entirety of the week.

The milk, provided by Dean's Dairy, appeared to have a sealing issue, which occurred during production. As a precaution, the milk was pulled for the remainder of the week.

JCPS has notified the supplier and it is presently being resolved.

Until then, JCPS has assured parents that "our school cafeterias will be serving plenty of water and juice for students to enjoy their breakfast or lunch".

© 2017 WHAS-TV