JCPS releases letter warning about intense Netflix series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Netflix series "13 Reason Why" which deals with teen suicide is getting a lot of attention, both positive and negative.

Now, JCPS is responding to the series with a letter sent out to thousands of parents.



The letter sent home to JCPS students gives resources for parents to talk to their kids about suicide, depression and how to address the series.

The show is 13 hours of intense drama that kids are often binge-watching all at once.

One teen suicide expert, asked by Netflix to review the series before it was released, said he told the production company not to release the series.

The series may not be appropriate for some students as it depicts graphic scenes of suicide, rape, sexual assault, alcohol use and violence.

