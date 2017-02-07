JCPS passes Safe Haven resolution protecting immigrant students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Loud cheers filled the Van Hoose education center Tuesday night after Jefferson County School Board members passed the Safe Heaven Resolution.

The Safe Haven Resolution allows JCPS to deny requests from immigration officials asking for information about potentially undocumented kids and their families.

Hours before the resolution passed, people rallied outside the Van Hoose Education Center. Some were in favor of JCPS becoming a safe place for immigrants.

"All students should feel safe going to school, that they shouldn't have to worry about politics and things like that. They should be allowed an education regardless of their immigration status," Kelli Wise said.

Others say the government should be able to get information about students.

"The average citizen has to go through a background check to go into the school and be around the children on field trips, and there's illegal immigrants that we have no documentation on, the refugees that we have no documentation on," Nicholas Greer, against the resolution, said.

Three Board Members abstained from voting on the resolution, including Stephanie Horne

"Setting up a board of education as an antagonist against our governor and our president is not a fight that is in the greater interest of our students," she explained.

The JCPS board explained that the resolution will not break any federal laws. If there is a court order, proper procedure must be followed. There is another rally happening Thursday, February 9 in front of Metro Council.

(© 2017 WHAS)