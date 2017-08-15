JCPS, Oldham County Schools talk bus routes before first day of school

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Wednesday is the big day for both Jefferson County Public Schools and Oldham County Schools, students are returning to the classroom.

Bus drivers will be starting their engines at 6 a.m. Tuesday for JCPS.

JCPS said they have 900 bus drivers ready to go for the school year. Most school systems worry about shortages, and JCPS has faced those difficulties before. But they say these 900 heroes will be enough to get 70,000 kids to and from school.

The Director of Transportation for JCPS also had a message for other drivers on the road.

"When you see the yellow lights, the flashing lights, we're there for somebody's precious cargo. Please have some caution,” Randy Frantz, JCPS’s transportation director, said.

Frantz says while they have plenty of bus drivers, monitors, and special needs assistants they are always looking and always accepting applications.

In Oldham County, the transportation department is getting creative this year as the school system is facing a driver shortage for the beginning of the school year. They are telling parents all children who need a ride, will get a ride.

The Oldham County Superintendent Greg Schultz said this means some students though will have earlier routes to school and some routes will be a little later.

“Everyone should be on time to school and ready for classes to begin. That process reverses in the afternoon where there might be a bus that picks you up right after school and takes you home then coming back to the school and takes the next group of students home,” Schultz said.

