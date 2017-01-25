JCPS officials respond to bus monitor concerns

School buses line up in a holding lot. (Photo: KING)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Tens of thousands of JCPS students ride the bus to school every day, but an alleged sexual assault has some asking where was the supervision?

JCPS has released little information surrounding what police said is an alleged sexual assault investigation that happened on a school bus for students with special needs.

“We're very alarmed when there are incidents like this that happen on our buses,” Linda Duncan, a JCPS Board member, said, “It just emphasizes to us the need for more adults to be on the bus with the drivers. The drivers have their hands full.”

JCPS officials said there are a total of 28 transportation monitor positions within the district, right now all but four of those are filled.

There are also 128 Transportation Special Needs Training Assistant slots, which are 91 percent filled.

In addition, there are 57 JCPS staff members that serve as monitors depending on their availability.

When it comes to choosing which buses will have them, district officials said monitors are assigned based on need, and needs are discussed between schools, bus compounds, the transportation office, and Assistant Superintendents.

"I was under the impression that all special needs buses have to have a special needs transportation assistant or a monitor to ride the bus. But apparently that's not the case”, John Stovall, President of the school bus driver union said.

But JCPS officials said the only students required to ride with an aid or monitor are students that have been assigned one based off of their Individual Education Plan. In this case, neither of the students involved was required to ride with an aid.

