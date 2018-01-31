JCPS offers free tutoring at satellite office

Student working in classroom

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) —Beginning Feb. 1, teachers from Jefferson County High School will provide free tutoring to any Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) students at the new JCPS satellite office.

Students will be tutored from 3-5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. The tutoring is for students of any age or grade and in any subject through the end of the school year.

“Making these services available in the community will help engage our students and families in positive, productive ways,” JCPS Acting Superintendent Marty Pollio said. “We’re proud to offer this important resource to help our students reach and maintain the basic concepts and skills they’ll need to be successful in school, as well as in life.”

The JCPS satellite office opened earlier in January and is located inside the California Community Center at 1600 W. Saint Catherine St.

