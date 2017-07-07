JCPS names Dr. Carmen Coleman acting chief academic officer

Dr. Carmen Coleman (Photo: provided by JCPS)

LOUISVILLE (WAHS11) -- Jefferson County Public SchoolsActing Superintendent Marty Pollio announced Dr. Carmen Coleman will serve as JCPS acting chief academic officer. Her first day is on July 11.

Dr. Coleman is an associate clinical professor at the University of Kentucky (UK) in the Department of Educational Leadership Studies. She is the program coordinator for the Principal Preparation Program and the director of the Next Generation Leadership Academy. Dr. Coleman is taking a one-year leave from UK. The memorandum of agreement finalizing the arrangement is on the agenda for a July 10 special-called Jefferson County Board of Education meeting.

“I am honored to have Dr. Coleman join our JCPS team,” Dr. Pollio said. “She is Kentucky’s foremost expert in implementing deeper learning strategies, and her level of professional accomplishment and history of instructional leadership will help move our district forward and increase student achievement.”

Before joining UK, Dr. Coleman served as superintendent of Danville Independent Schools from 2009 to 2014. Previously, she was director of elementary schools in Fayette County, the state’s second-largest school district, from 2006 to 2009.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with teachers and leaders both in Kentucky and across the country who are simply the best of the best,” Dr. Coleman said. “I only had to talk with Dr. Pollio for a few minutes to know that he was one who belonged at the very top of that list. His vision for the kinds of opportunities we have to ensure for every child is the right one—and his record of success leaves no doubt that he will make it happen.

I also have tremendous respect for the JCPS Board and Teachers’ Association for making deeper learning their top priority for every child. This, combined with the tremendous talent of the teachers and leaders in Jefferson County and Dr. Pollio’s leadership, positions JCPS perfectly to lead both the state and the nation in showing just what is possible for kids. I am simply honored to be a part and cannot wait to get started.”

Dr. Coleman began her career in Scott County, where she worked as a teacher and principal from 1994 to 2006.

In addition to naming Dr. Coleman as acting chief academic officer, Dr. Pollio said at this time he has no plans to post or fill the chief business officer position and will redirect those funds to schools.



