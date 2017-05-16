JCPS names Doss High principal as interim superintendent

Jefferson County Public Schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Jefferson County Public Schools have named an interim superintendent while the search continues for a permanent replacement for Dr. Donna Hargens.

Dr. Martin Pollio, current principal of Doss High School, will serve as acting superintendent beginning July 2.

Dr. Pollio has been with the district since 1997 and has served principal posts at both Waggner and Jeffersontown High Schools.

“For 20 years, I’ve dedicated my career to serving the students of JCPS,” Dr. Pollio said in a written statement. “It is an honor to serve as the acting superintendent, and I appreciate the work of the district’s 15,000 employees who make learning possible every day. I will work to build a positive culture and climate by creating healthy learning environments in each school that empower teachers to keep our focus on the most important people we serve—our students.”

Dr. Donna Hargens will stay on board to help with the transition. Her last day is July 1.

